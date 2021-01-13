regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

When did modern humans emerge? 350,000-year-old tool discovered in Israel may challenge date for debut of Homo sapiens

| | January 13, 2021
A stone abrasion tool, dated to be some 350,000 years old, that was found in the Tabun Cave in Mount Carmel. Credit: University of Haifa
A stone abrasion tool, dated to be some 350,000 years old, that was found in the Tabun Cave in Mount Carmel. Credit: University of Haifa
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Archaeologists believe they’ve found the oldest known tool used for grinding or scraping, dating back some 350,000 years.

Found in the Tabun Cave in northern Israel, the implement is a cobble, a type of small rounded stone, and predates homo sapiens by at least 50,000 years.

Previously, such tools weren’t thought to have been introduced until much later, approximately 200,000 years ago.

It was used by prehistoric hominids for ‘delicate abrading,’ researchers say, though for exactly what purpose is still unknown.

Made of the mineral dolomite, the tool was first uncovered in the 1960s, but its simplistic appearance led it to be largely ignored for decades.

More recently it was reexamined by a team from the University of Haifa’s Zinman Institute of Archaeology.

Related article:  Are we ‘playing God’ if we screen IVF embryos for IQ potential?
Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

It’s evidence that “at such an early stage a very significant technology was added to [the hominids’] ‘toolbox,” according to the researchers, who published their findings in the Journal of Human Evolution.

‘While the tool is seemingly ‘simple,’ its early appearance and the fact that it has no parallel in such an early stage of human evolution give it world importance.’

They hypothesize it was used to work soft animal hides but whether for clothing or some other purpose is still a mystery.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend