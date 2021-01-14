Podcast: Debunking ‘dangerous’ anti-GMO misinformation that harms developing countries

Crops and foods improved through biotechnology, popularly known as “GMOs” (for “genetically modified organisms”) remain at the center of a maelstrom of conflicting claims and assertions.

It is difficult for a layperson to make sense of it all, and this becomes even more important when the layperson is a government official in a position to make or influence policy decisions.

Rob and Jackie talk about the unfounded fears surrounding GMOs with L. Val Giddings, senior fellow at ITIF and leading expert on policy relating to biotechnology innovations in agriculture and biomedicine.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

Listen to the podcast here