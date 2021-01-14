regulation tracker featured image x

Taco Bell begins offering plant-based meat at UK, EU locations to win back vegan and vegetarian customers

January 14, 2021
Credit: Taco Bell
Starting January 7th, Taco Bell locations throughout the UK [began offering] plant-based meat from the brand Gold & Green ….

Gold & Green offers unique, healthier meat alternatives made out of oats, pea, and fava bean protein. Customers can substitute the plant-based meat for any regular meat item on the menu, making the chain even more vegan and vegetarian friendly. As of right now, Taco Bell is serving plant-based meat at 53 locations in the UK as well as select locations in Europe, specifically in Finland and Spain. Unfortunately, no word yet on when the plant-based meat offerings will be added to US Taco Bell menus.

After the chain shocked vegetarians and vegans by taking potatoes off the menu, Taco Bell announced that this move was made in order to revamp and prepare for plant-based meat options, sparking hope that vegan options would be soon added.

The fast-food chain said in a press release, “While change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited-time basis.”

We’re hopeful that Taco Bell locations in the US will be next to add plant-based meat, especially after CEO Mark King confirmed that vegan meat would be added to the menu come 2021.

