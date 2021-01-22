regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Organic vs conventional: Which farming method is more sustainable? A case study from California

organic vs conventional prices
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
California’s Central Valley produces more than 250 different crops comprising one-fourth of the nation’s food, including 40% of our fruits, nuts, and other table foods. However, California is currently facing a severe drought issue, which will require farmers to fallow at least 500,000 acres of farmland. How do we grow the necessary food?

This water shortage is not solely due to the drought but is partly due to the misguided environmental policies flushing available surface water into the ocean that could serve farms and families at a rate of two billion gallons per day. The reasoning? As reported by the California Farm Water Coalition, ill-advised and now-failed effort to save the Delta smelt and winter-run Chinook salmon.

“Sadly, after years of trying the same tactic over and over, flushing all this water to the ocean has shown no measurable ecosystem benefits and instead resulted in a monumental waste of water.”

This shortage will obviously directly affect the agricultural output of the region. With increasingly less land and water available to produce our food, the primary issue becomes increasing yield per acre. Thus, an essential question is, which type of farming practices, organic or modern conventional, are environmentally sustainable to supply an estimated 9 -10 billion people worldwide by 2050?

Here is a theoretical example I give in my nutrition class to illustrate a simple point to students in evaluating the widespread belief that organic agriculture is more environmentally friendly: You are provided 2,000 acres of farmland to feed theoretically 5,000 people, and if you choose to use modern conventional farming methods, the yield you produce will meet the required need. However, you decide to go the organic route for your production process. At the end of the growing season, you have come up short of the necessary yield by 20%.

So, for you to meet your necessary yield target and feed those 5,000 individuals next year, you will have to bring into production at least 20% more acreage, 20% more water use, 20% more fuel use, etc. Now multiply this on a worldwide scale to feed over 7 billion people currently, not just my theoretical 5,000, and you can begin to grasp the benefits of modern agricultural practices.

Currently, modern farming practices are our best option. These practices introduce the use of increasingly more environmentally friendly pesticides and herbicides, and the use of drought-resistant and water-efficient genetically modified crops, all of which help reduce water usage and increase yield per acre. Since 1967, California farmers have nearly doubled their crop production while applied water use has remained stable or decreased. On the other hand, yield deficits for organics have been found to be as high as 60% for potatoes, but on average, it has been shown to be at least 20% across all crop varieties with a wide variation. These deficits are occurring at a time when the American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that as the population increases over the next 30 years, “farmers will have to grow about 70% more food than what is now produced.”

Related article:  Viewpoint: Most consumers are ignorant of farming—and ‘easy targets’ for peddlers of organic food misinformation

A 2017 German study looking at conventional and organic diets’ carbon footprint found them to be “essentially equal.” The average organic diet based more on plants required 40% more land than the average conventional diet where meat provided a carbon use difference.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

A 2018 study in Nature Sustainability considered environmental costs of high-yield farming and found that

“detailed field data from five continents and almost 1,800 species from birds to daisies reveal that so many depend on native vegetation that for most the impacts of agriculture on their populations would be best limited by farming at high yields (production per unit area) alongside sparing large tracts of intact habitat.”

I would argue that modern conventional agricultural practices that allow for the introduction of advances in chemical, mechanical, post-harvest irradiation, and genetic modification for better pest and weed control, results in

  • increased yield per acre
  • increased post-harvest shelf-life
  • and a net reduction in the use of pesticides, fuel, and water compared to organic.

When taking everything into account, our current production methods are far more environmentally and consumer-friendly than organic. With an increasing population and a finite amount of land and water, yield per acre will be the driving force for sustainable agricultural practices.

David Lightsey, M.S. is a Food and Nutrition Science Advisor with Quackwatch.org. He is the author of “Muscles Speed and Lies, What the Sport Supplement Industry Does Not Want Athletes or Consumers to Know.

A version of this article was originally posted at the American Council on Science and Health and has been reposted here with permission. The American Council on Science and Health can be found on Twitter @ACSHorg

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend