COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: Kaiser Family Foundation tracks public confidence in vaccine distribution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Using a combination of surveys and qualitative research, [the Kaiser Family Foundation COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor] tracks the dynamic nature of public opinion as vaccine development and distribution unfold, including vaccine confidence and hesitancy, trusted messengers and messages, as well as the public’s experiences with vaccination.

With news reports about states lagging in their vaccine distribution efforts and concerns that the supply of available vaccines will not meet demand, the latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor poll (conducted January 11-18) finds two-thirds of U.S. adults (65%) say the federal government is doing a “fair” or “poor” job of distributing vaccines to the states. About three in ten adults give the federal government a positive rating of “excellent” or “good”. Likewise, six in ten think their state government is doing a “fair” or “poor” job of distributing the vaccine to people in their state. 

Despite some discontent with government vaccine distribution efforts, two-thirds of the public saying they feel “optimistic” about the current status of vaccinations in the U.S. Though amidst reports of delays in the vaccine rollout in some areas, half also say they feel “frustrated” by the state of the vaccination efforts.

Read the original post

