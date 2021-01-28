regulation tracker featured image x

Politics, science and the coronavirus under the Trump Administration: Fauci outlines pattern of censorship and interference

January 28, 2021
[Infectious disease expert Anthony] Fauci recounted on “The Rachel Maddow Show” on [January 22] that officials under former President Trump pressed government scientists in what he said was an unusual dynamic compared with his work under past administrations, describing “a situation where science was distorted and/or rejected.”

“I didn’t want to be at odds with the president because I have a lot of respect for the office of the presidency, but there was conflict at different levels with different people and different organizations and a lot of pressure being put on to do things that just are not compatible with the science,” he said.

[Fauci] was eventually pushed out of the spotlight after adopting stances that ran afoul of the White House’s messaging that the virus would “disappear.”

“I can tell you I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the president, so it was really something that you didn’t feel you could actually say something and there wouldn’t be any repercussions about it,” Fauci said at a press briefing [January 21].

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence and science is, and know that’s it — let the science speak — it is somewhat of a liberating feeling,” he added.

