regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Up to 10,000 Nigerian farmers projected to grow insect-resistant, GM cowpea in 2021

| February 2, 2021
Credit: Ankur Paliwal/Undark
Credit: Ankur Paliwal/Undark
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) said it would release 10 tons of Pod Borer Resistant (PBR) Cowpea before the beginning of the farming season, to assist farmers get the best yield.

Dr Issoufou Kollo, the Regional Coordinator of AATF, told the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on [January 27] in Abuja that this would be the first generation of PBR to be released to farmers before the farming season begins in June/July.

Kollo said that the main objective was to get the seedlings in the hands of farmers so they could crop while they work on the second generation of cowpea.

He said that AATF would give the seedlings to the National Agricultural Seed Council so that farmers could access from certified seeds companies in various states.

According to him, “we tend to get at least four to 10,000 farmers growing cowpea this year so we will make produce available for Nigerians at low price.”

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Kollo said the advantage of PBR cowpea was that it could only be sprayed twice while the conventional cowpea were usually spray six to 10 times in a planting season.

He added that it usually saved the farmers money spent on pesticides to control pests.

Read the original post 

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: The evolutionary history of the COVID-19 coronavirus

Infographic: The evolutionary history of the COVID-19 coronavirus

Reuters analysed over 185,000 genome samples from the Global Initiative on Sharing All influenza Data (GISAID), the largest database of ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
×
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend