Zambia approves imports of GMO-derived foods shown to pose no unique health risks

| | February 3, 2021
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has granted three permits to Gatbro International Limited and Zambian Brands Limited to import and place on the market products containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

NBA communications officer Sandra Lombe said the permits were granted after risk assessment was conducted on products that the firms intend to import.

Ms Lombe said in an interview [January 27] that Gatbro has been granted a five-year valid permit to import products containing GMOs such as hinds southern coating and hinds spices.

“So far this year, we have granted Gatbro a permit to import products that may contain GMOs and a permit for placing on the market. We have also renewed Zambian Brands’ permit to place on the market after inspecting the shipment.”

Read the original post

