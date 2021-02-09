regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

GM Golden Rice could provide 30% to 50% of daily vitamin A needed to combat deadly nutrient deficiency, study shows

| February 9, 2021
Credit: Isagani Serrano/IRRI
Credit: Isagani Serrano/IRRI
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A team of scientists from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), and Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) reported that Golden Rice (GR2E) introgression lines showed significant amounts of carotenoids in the milled grains.

The researchers used marker-assisted backcross breeding to transfer the GR2E trait into three local rice varieties. The resulting introgression lines were tested on confined fields to evaluated their agronomic performance and expression of beta carotene, vitamin-A precursor. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The best performing lines were found to supply 30% to 50% of vitamin A daily average dietary requirement.

Read the original post

Related article:  Could heart-healthy soybean oil pave the way for more gene-edited, biofortified foods?
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

The truth about the COVID vaccines: Everything you need to know about the fastest vaccines ever developed

The truth about the COVID vaccines: Everything you need to know about the fastest vaccines ever developed

The COVID-19 vaccine was developed faster than any other vaccine in history, which has caused some concern to those that ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend