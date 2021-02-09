GM Golden Rice could provide 30% to 50% of daily vitamin A needed to combat deadly nutrient deficiency, study shows

A team of scientists from the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), and Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) reported that Golden Rice (GR2E) introgression lines showed significant amounts of carotenoids in the milled grains.

The researchers used marker-assisted backcross breeding to transfer the GR2E trait into three local rice varieties. The resulting introgression lines were tested on confined fields to evaluated their agronomic performance and expression of beta carotene, vitamin-A precursor.

The best performing lines were found to supply 30% to 50% of vitamin A daily average dietary requirement.

