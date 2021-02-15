Demand for high-quality food, innovative medicine expands global market for CRISPR gene editing

The global CRISPR gene editing market was valued at $846.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $10,825.1 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate of 26.86% during the forecast. This is according to the forecast report of Research and Markets.
The report [is] titled Global CRISPR Gene Editing Market: Focus on Products, Applications, End Users, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030.
The growth in the CRISPR market was attributed to the increasing demand for food products with improved quality and nutrient enrichment, as well as targeted treatments for various diseases.