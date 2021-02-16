GMOs and the environment: ‘No significant difference’ between GM and conventional rice, study shows

In this research, we analyzed the potential for weediness, unintended gene transfer, and viability in the natural environment for risk assessment of GM rice. To analyze the potential for weediness of GM rice, viviparous germination, shattering, and germination rate were measured.

To analyze the potential release of the introduced gene into the environment by unintended gene transfer, the expression of the introduced gene …. was analyzed. The seed germination rate of GM rice was measured from low temperature and frozen soil to analyze their survival ability in the natural environment.

There was no significant difference between GM rice and parent in all test items. Therefore, the weediness of GM rice did not occur. The items of the GMO risk assessment constructed in this research can be used as important basic material not only for rice but also for GM crops of various varieties.

