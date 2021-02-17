regulation tracker featured image x

Cuba establishes expert commission to ensure safe, sustainable use of GM crops

| | February 17, 2021
Credit: Miguel Alejandro Castro
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The National Commission for the Use of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in Cuban agriculture was established.

The head of CITMA [the Cuban Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment], Elba Rosa Pérez, explained at a press conference that this is the result of a progressive process of maturation and responsible science, since it meets the criteria of various experts in the country ….

Likewise, he expressed that [these experts] have the necessary security conditions and the mechanisms to make the program sustainable, taking into account aspects such as the safety and quality of ….  transgenic corn and soybeans in the [country].

The commission is made up of representatives of the Office of Regulation and Environmental Safety of the Ministries of Agriculture and Public Health, of the National Institute of Hygiene, Epidemiology and Microbiology, of the National Office of Standardization and of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology.

It will meet every six months, in June and December, and foresees for this year …. the implementation of the GMO policy, the presentation of product evaluations and future projections in agrobiotechnology.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in Spanish and has been translated and edited for clarity.

Read the original post

Send this to a friend