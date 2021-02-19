regulation tracker featured image x

‘Cancer is a life sentence. But Covid is a death sentence’: Patients with compromised immune systems unable to access vaccines

| | February 19, 2021
Credit: FatCamera
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Facing conflicting guidance and logistical chaos, many cancer patients are struggling to navigate the bumpy rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign. Ideally, cancer patients who take immunosuppressant medications should receive vaccinations under the care of a doctor, or in a cancer center, where they can be closely monitored and encounter fewer people than they would at a mass distribution site. But the limited availability of the vaccine, plus the havoc and confusion surrounding the rollout, leaves patients grasping for answers.

“It’s really frustrating when you’re a stage four cancer patient and you can’t get on the list,” said Connie Johnson, 62. “Cancer is a life sentence. But Covid is a death sentence.”

Ms. Johnson is part of a Facebook group for cancer patients, many of whom express rage and frustration over the vaccine roll out. “It’s a full-time job just managing chemo and side effects,” she said. “To have to go through all of this confusion — I think a lot of them are going to throw up their hands.”

According to the American Cancer Society, initial studies testing the Covid-19 vaccines did not include people receiving treatments, like chemotherapy, that suppress the immune system… As a result, it’s not clear how cancer patients in active treatment will respond to the vaccine.

“This has been a complete — I won’t say disaster, but it’s been pretty close,” said [hematologist] Dr. Hanny Al-Samkari.

Read the original post 

Send this to a friend