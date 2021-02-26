Viewpoint: Low COVID vaccination rates not an issue if health-care workers, older people and vulnerable populations get them

Science magazine reports that only half the U.S. population may eventually want the vaccine, a level too low to achieve herd immunity. Some in the media and the public-health community are arguing that all this necessitates continued restrictions on economic activity.

Editor’s note: Thomas Philipson, a professor at the University of Chicago, served on the White House Council of Economic Advisers as a member and acting chairman from 2017-20.

But the pessimism over a vaccine rollout and worries over widespread vaccination are misguided. The most critical factor for a disease like Covid-19 isn’t the vaccination rate or how many people demand the vaccine, but who demands it. Given that 85% of deaths have occurred in the 15% of the population above 65, the mortality rate would drop dramatically if high-risk groups such as seniors are vaccinated, even if the overall vaccination rate is low.

…

These patterns suggest demand for a Covid-19 vaccine will be highest among two groups. The first is health-care and other essential workers whose jobs put them at greater risk of infection. The second is elderly or other vulnerable people, among whom infection has proved most deadly. If these two groups were the only ones receiving a vaccine, the overall vaccination rate would be low but mortality would be reduced enormously.

If those at low risk of death choose not to take the vaccine, it may prevent the herd immunity needed for the virus to disappear, but the health risks would be assumed by those who chose not to take an effective vaccine.

