glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Who will win the battle over CRISPR-Cas 9 patent rights?

Credit: Dmitrii_Guzhanin//iStock
Credit: Dmitrii_Guzhanin//iStock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

History is full of cases in which several researchers have found the same or similar inventions almost simultaneously. This is the case with CRISPR‑Cas9. 

In May 2012, Professor [Jennifer] Doudna’s team at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) rushed to the U.S. patent office to file its first patent application for CRISPR-Cas9, the first of many to follow.

A mere few months later, in December 2012, a research group at the Broad Institute affiliated with MIT and Harvard University (the Broad Institute) also filed its first patent application for CRISPR-Cas9.

ADVERTISEMENT

… 

In this particular case, the question was whether UC Berkeley’s patent application for the use of CRISPR-Cas9 in any living cell made the Broad Institute’s more narrowly worded invention, the use of CRISPR-Cas9 in eukaryotic cells (i.e., animal and plant cells) in particular, obvious and thus invalid.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

On September 10, 2020, the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected UC Berkeley’s arguments, assigning UC Berkeley a filing date of January 28, 2013, and the Broad Institute an earlier filing date of December 12, 2012 — corresponding to the filing dates of their respective provisional patent applications. This decision confirms that, at this time, the Broad Institute has priority in the use of the CRISPR-Cas9 technique in animal and plant cells where arguably the greatest potential benefits of the technique lie.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

More than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend