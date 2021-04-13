International science denial: Top-5 activist groups spreading anti-GMO myths in Latin America

T

he United States and Europe are home to some of the most influential anti-GMO advocacy groups in the world. They are well funded , committed to spreading misinformation about biotechnology, and have worked tirelessly to stir up public opposition to genetically modified (GM) crops and pesticides. Because they aren’t the cultural juggernauts they were just a few years ago, some commentators have speculated that this particular brand of science denialism has retreated to the fringes of society. Sadly, anti-GMO activism has not run out of steam just yet. Over the last 25 years, a vast network of radical environmental groups has established itself globally, most notably in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, where it continues to wield tremendous, though less visible, political influence.

These activist groups have been very active in my native Mexico and the surrounding region, though the science community is now working to expose their cynical anti-technology efforts. In this two-part series, we will examine dozens of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working to undermine scientific innovation in Latin America, beginning with arguably the five worst offenders.

Biodiversidad LA

Over the last 25 years, Biodiversidad en America Latina y el Caribe (Biodiversity from Latin America and the Caribbean), better know in the region as Biodiversidad LA, has been disseminating myths and misinformation about the use of transgenic crops and pesticides, biopiracy, and livestock farming. The group endorses agroecology, an ill-defined term often used by activists to promote ancient farming techniques over the latest science-based tools that growers want to use.

As reported on their website, Biodiversidad LA has a presence in almost all Latin American countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Republica Dominicana, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Biodiversidad LA has served as a headquarters for anti-GMO activists in the region. The group monitors regional policy developments and mobilizes against the use of GMOs. It produces the propaganda its affiliates and like-minded NGOs in each country disseminate, creating the false perception of broad opposition to genetic engineering in Latin America.

Via Campesina

Founded 28 years ago, Via Campesina is an international movement that coordinates organizations of farmers, indigenous communities, and agricultural workers. The group boasts a membership of 182 local and national NGOs from 81 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Although not exclusively focused on Latin America, its influence extends to a significant number of countries in the region, through its affiliated organizations.

Via Campesina organizes periodic international conferences designed to foster cooperation between groups opposed to modern farming technologies. The last event, held in 2017 in Derio, Spain, attracted NGOs from Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The group has perfected a campaign strategy now extremely popular in the anti-GMO movement: target vulnerable groups and offer “solutions” that coincide with Via Campesina’s anti-biotech agenda. In practice in Latin America, this means developing relationships with vulnerable actors in the agri-food chain—small farmers, landless people, rural women, migrants, and indigenous communities—and promoting the benefits of a specific brand of agroecology as the only possible way to reach “food sovereignty.” This includes blaming modern food production tools and techniques for the problems they actually help solve, like climate change.

By doing so, Via Campesina is denying the vulnerable groups it cares so much about access to technologies that have been shown to combat poverty in the developing world.