glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

What are the biological roots of psychosis? Studying mice offers a window into understanding human hallucinations

Credit: J. Kuhl
Credit: J. Kuhl
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Psychosis occurs when a person loses touch with reality. During a psychotic episode people may become delusional — acquire false beliefs — or confidently believe that they are seeing or hearing things that actually are not occurring.

[Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine] developed a behavioral model to study and quantify hallucination-like perception in mice. They developed a computer game that could be completed by both people and mice. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers trained people and mice to complete a task that effectively induced them to hear imaginary sounds. To do this, they played a particular sound, and subjects indicated that they’d heard the sound by clicking a button (people) or poking their noses into a port (mice). 

[T]he authors demonstrated a brain circuit link between excessive striatal dopamine and hallucination-like experience in the mice.

And while the researchers observed that elevations in dopamine levels preceded hallucination-like events — and that artificially boosting dopamine levels induced more hallucination-like events — these behavioral effects could be blocked by administering the antipsychotic drug haloperidol, which blocks dopamine.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

According to the authors, the novel behavioral approach opens the door for mice to be used as a promising translational model of common psychotic symptoms and, perhaps, therapeutic approaches based on selective modulation of dopamine function.

Read the original post

Related article:  ‘One shot’ treatment for hemophilia B uses CRISPR and stem cells
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

Infographic: Deaths from COVID-19 are far higher than reported estimates

More than 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to the pandemic, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend