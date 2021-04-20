What are the biological roots of psychosis? Studying mice offers a window into understanding human hallucinations

Psychosis occurs when a person loses touch with reality. During a psychotic episode people may become delusional — acquire false beliefs — or confidently believe that they are seeing or hearing things that actually are not occurring.

[Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine] developed a behavioral model to study and quantify hallucination-like perception in mice. They developed a computer game that could be completed by both people and mice.

The researchers trained people and mice to complete a task that effectively induced them to hear imaginary sounds. To do this, they played a particular sound, and subjects indicated that they’d heard the sound by clicking a button (people) or poking their noses into a port (mice).

[T]he authors demonstrated a brain circuit link between excessive striatal dopamine and hallucination-like experience in the mice.

And while the researchers observed that elevations in dopamine levels preceded hallucination-like events — and that artificially boosting dopamine levels induced more hallucination-like events — these behavioral effects could be blocked by administering the antipsychotic drug haloperidol, which blocks dopamine.

According to the authors, the novel behavioral approach opens the door for mice to be used as a promising translational model of common psychotic symptoms and, perhaps, therapeutic approaches based on selective modulation of dopamine function.

