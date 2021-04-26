glp annual report cover

Mexico 2024 glyphosate ban put on hold after Bayer successfully challenges presidential decree

Credit: Cristian Laris
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

A Mexican judge has sided with Bayer AG in a legal challenge to a government plan to prohibit glyphosate, according to the ruling seen by Reuters on [April 21], providing temporary relief from a looming ban on the widely used herbicide.

The April 14 ruling, which is not publicly available, argues that the inability to use glyphosate risks negatively “affecting agricultural production and as a result, food security and sovereignty” that could force Mexico to import more corn.

In a statement to Reuters, Bayer defended the safety record of glyphosate, stressing that the legal case is ongoing and it awaits a definitive resolution.

While regulators worldwide have determined glyphosate to be safe, Bayer agreed in June to settle nearly 100,000 U.S. lawsuits for $9.6 billion, while denying claims that Roundup caused cancer. In February, it struck a $2 billion settlement to resolve future legal claims that Roundup causes cancer.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a decree late last year that seeks to completely ban the herbicide by 2024, joining several other governments that have sought to restrict its use, including Germany. He has described the chemical as toxic.

“Glyphosate is safe and hundreds of scientific studies support that,” the company said in the statement, citing its more than four-decade track record in Mexico.

Read the original post

