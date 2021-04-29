glp annual report cover

Draught-wracked Australia and Asia: Still unapproved sustainable genetically-engineered wheat poised for approval in Brazil could address climate change disruptions

Credit: B4FA
Credit: B4FA
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Bioceres is trying to succeed where no other company has before by selling genetically-modified wheat. While the vast majority of the world’s soybean and corn crops are already GMOs, these are fed to livestock. Biotech wheat, on the other hand, would be directly eaten by humans in bread and pasta, something consumers and regulators have roundly rejected in the past. Currently, only Argentina… has ever approved a GM wheat.

[A] milestone may come in just a matter of weeks with regulators in Brazil, a major importer, set to meet next month. If Brazil approves Bioceres’s wheat, the company would be able to start selling into its first market.

For nearly two decades Bioceres — listed in New York and headquartered in Rosario, a river city that’s Argentina’s crop export hub — has been developing both genetically-modified wheat and soybeans to resist the droughts that are becoming more frequent from the Americas to Australasia. It’s also investing in a company that inserts animal genes into plants to increase protein content, a bet on the growing market for substitute meats.

Related article:  CRISPR co-creator Jennifer Doudna: Clinical human gene editing 5 to 10 years away
Bioceres is already in talks to convince millers and food manufacturers in Brazil to use its GM wheat strain as it also seeks clearance in other corners of the world, including the U.S., drought-racked Australia and Asia.

Read the original post

