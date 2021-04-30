glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint — Conservative evangelicals and disinformation: Conspiracy theories spreading almost as fast as COVID in rightwing strongholds

| | April 30, 2021
Credit: CNN
Credit: CNN
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

White evangelical Christians make up about 41 million people, according to the Pew Research Center — and they are one of the most vaccine-hesitant populations in the United States. 45% say they definitely or probably will not get a COVID vaccine.

Some evangelical pastors, such as Rev. J.D. Greear president of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest evangelical denomination, have publicly gotten the vaccine, many pastors are hesitant or hostile. After months of maligning the use of makes, vaccine denialism on the pulpit likely plays a major role in shaping Christian opinions.

Some pastors outright denied the existence of the pandemic, like Los Angeles megachurch pastor John MacArthur. Others, like televangelist Kenneth Copeland, acknowledge the danger COVID poses, but reject vaccines, claiming that the “holy spirit immunity” protects Christians from the virus. Others say they won’t get a shot but put their faith in ‘God’s hands’. Miami pastor Guillermo Maldonado has told his congregation “If we die, we die for Christ.”

In the video below, CNN reporter Brianna Keilar takes a look at how some pastors continue to spread misinformation about the pandemic and encourage their congregants to reject COVID vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the original post

Related article:  Combined immunotherapy strategy could revolutionize kidney cancer treatment
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend