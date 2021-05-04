glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Unwitting COVID carriers: 20-college study trying to answer when it will be safe to go maskless

Students at the University of South Carolina. Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Students at the University of South Carolina. Credit: Sean Rayford/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

All three authorized vaccines in the United States offer recipients robust protection against illness, particularly the worst cases. But how good are they at blocking transmission to other people?

Because that question has no definitive answer, fully vaccinated people are advised to still wear their masks in public. The future contours of the pandemic and the risk posed by variants remain blurry without understanding whether the virus will keep circulating even once most people are vaccinated.

[Virologist Larry Corey] considered college students an ideal population to study transmission. They were young, living in dormitories with many social contacts, had high attack rates from the virus and were likely to have mild or asymptomatic infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students in [a new 20-college] study will swab their noses daily, providing a wealth of information.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Scientists will learn about the duration of infections in vaccinated and unvaccinated people and measure how much virus they have in their noses and for how long. Researchers will learn the real-world consequences of carrying different amounts of virus by repeated testing of the vaccinated participants’ close contacts. The genetic fingerprints of virus samples will be taken, giving insight into how the shots work against variants.

The study could provide crucial knowledge about the ability of people with asymptomatic infections to spread the virus. 

Read the original post

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Related article:  Viewpoint: MAGA right targets Dr. Fauci to promote alternative reality about COVID dangers
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend