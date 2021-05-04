glp annual report cover

Viewpoint: Republican war against ‘cancel culture’ moves from targeting Dr. Seuss to transgender children, claim LQBTQ activists

| | May 4, 2021
Credit: Christina Animashaun/Vox
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

What does a wave of legislation targeting transgender children in state houses across the country have in common with the recent furor among Republicans over “cancel culture” and Dr. Seuss?

More than you might think — at least according to LGBTQ rights’ advocates, who are working to fend off the bills.

They argue that Republicans are targeting transgender youth now as a way to score political points with a segment of their base at a time when the party is out of power at the federal level and squabbling over some of the fundamental policies that used to unite them — from fiscal conservatism to cozying up to big business.

Representative Jim Banks, the chair of the House Republican Study Committee, argued in a recent memo that Republicans should make fighting “wokeness” a core campaign message. (Wokeness can refer to anything from supporting the Black Lives Matter movement to Dr. Seuss’ own estate pulling some of his books that contained racist imagery.)

Banks also included under the “wokeness” umbrella legislation protecting LGBT people from discrimination.

[However, it] doesn’t appear that targeting transgender people is a winning political issue. A new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll found that roughly two-thirds of Americans say they oppose bills limiting transgender rights, including a majority of people who identify as conservative. 

Read the original post

