Photographs: As COVID crisis surges in India, tragedy spreads

[India now] accounts for almost half of new [COVID] cases worldwide. Experts say a combination of factors gave rise to the explosion in cases: new variants of the virus, including one first detected in India, that are thought to be more transmissible; a weak government response; and large public gatherings. Images from across the country show the tremendous toll.

The average deaths per day are nearing 2,500, and the number continues to climb, pushing cremation facilities and cemeteries past their limits. Overall, the Indian government has reported around 195,000 deaths from COVID-19, but analysts say the total is likely much greater.

