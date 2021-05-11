Climate change is roiling the African continent. With cutting-edge biotech solutions largely blocked, governments rely on tweaks of more traditional technologies to boost output

While Africa is currently responsible for a negligible amount of total global greenhouse gas emissions, the continent is under significant threat from climate change.

Environmental science experts predict that changes in precipitation levels is likely to result in temperature extremes and rising sea levels. These issues will have a wide range of direct and indirect impacts on the continent’s agriculture sector. Already, advanced prolonged drought is afflicting a number of semi-arid areas in African countries.

In northeastern Uganda, stretching to western Kenya and Ethiopia where communities are pastoralist as well as growing cereal crops, prolonged drought has been affecting those communities. According to the February 2020 Food Security Early Warning System Agromet Update, total rainfall from October to early February 2019 was well below average across most parts of the continent’s Southern region.

Preliminary analysis suggests that for several southwestern and central areas, the October-to-January rainfall totals have been among the lowest in almost 40 years. The areas include southern Angola, northern Namibia, northern Botswana and Lesotho, much of South Africa, southern Zambia, and central and western Zimbabwe.

According to the update, drought conditions make damage from the seasonal fall armyworm infestation more severe in the area, as well:

A December 2018 report from the International Red Locusts Control Organization (IRLCO) indicated that reports of African Armyworm had been received from Malawi and no other of its member countries had at that time reported outbreaks of either African Fall Armyworm (FAW). More recently, FAW has also been reported in Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The dry conditions in southern Mozambique enhance the risk of crop damage from FAW. Since the first sightings of FAW in the region in 2016 outbreaks have been reported in all SADC countries except Lesotho and Mauritius.

Tweaking traditional t echnologies to address drought

In response, scientists are working to address drought conditions. Each country exercises sovereign, regulatory control over agricultural technology, from GMOs to CRISPR. They decide which GMOs can be developed and released to farmers. Because of restrictions on advanced biotechnology-based solutions, governments and farmers rely on pushing the edges of traditional technologies.

Researchers at Uganda’s Makerere University’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences (CAES) have developed an experimental product that uses organic powder called hydrogels—manufactured substances that absorb water and hold it in the form of a gel— to absorb water in sandy soils. That keeps the dry soil wet for a plant’s survival for a longer period of time. By application of hydrogels, farmers are able to cultivate perennial crops, especially tree species, in dry lands.