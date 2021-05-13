glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Is embryo gene editing a technology we can afford — ethically and morally? Hank Greely address the future in ‘CRISPR People’

| | May 13, 2021
Credit: Penguin Random House
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The following is an excerpt from Hank Greely’s book CRISPR People.

I see no inherent or unmanageable ethical barriers to human germline genome editing. On the other hand, I see very few good uses for it. That is mainly because other technologies can attain almost all the important hoped-for benefits of human germline genome editing, often with lower risk.

If a couple wants to avoid having a child with a nasty Mendelian genetic disease or condition, they could, in a decade or more, use CRISPR or other gene-editing tools to change an embryo’s variants into a safer form or, today, they could use [preimplantation genetic diagnosis] to find out which embryos carry, or do not carry, the dangerous variants. 

Even for dominant conditions, if one looks at 10 embryos, the chance that all 10 will have the “bad” version is one in 1,024. If you have 20 embryos to examine, it becomes one in 1,048,576.

So, why take the new, riskier — and, to many people, disconcerting — path of gene editing rather than just selecting embryos?

Right now, there is no non-Mendelian condition for which we are confident we know the exact set of genes involved. Neither do we know the negative and positive effects of different combinations of genetic variants. Until these uncertainties are adequately resolved, human germline genome editing, though in theory better than PGD, will not be safe or effective enough for use. 

