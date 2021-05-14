glp annual report cover

Mexican court upholds government ban of Bayer’s Roundup weedkiller by 2024

| May 14, 2021
Credit: Globedia
Credit: Globedia
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Mexico’s plan to phase out weed-killer glyphosate amid concerns the pesticide causes cancer has seen it clash with Bayer and the U.S. government, which is opposing the ban.

Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and crop science company that acquired Monsanto in 2018, is one of the world’s leading makers of glyphosate as part of its Roundup brand weed-killer.

Last month, a Mexican court gave Bayer a temporary relief from a looming ban on the widely used herbicide

Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources on [May 7] in a statement said the Collegiate Court, in a decision dated May 3, had “revoked” the provisional suspension.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a decree late last year that seeks to ban the herbicide completely by 2024, joining several other governments that have sought to restrict its use, including Germany. He has described the chemical as toxic.

Bayer has defended the safety record of glyphosate.

Read the original post

