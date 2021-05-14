Mexican court upholds government ban of Bayer’s Roundup weedkiller by 2024

Mexico’s plan to phase out weed-killer glyphosate amid concerns the pesticide causes cancer has seen it clash with Bayer and the U.S. government, which is opposing the ban.

Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and crop science company that acquired Monsanto in 2018, is one of the world’s leading makers of glyphosate as part of its Roundup brand weed-killer.

Last month, a Mexican court gave Bayer a temporary relief from a looming ban on the widely used herbicide.

Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources on [May 7] in a statement said the Collegiate Court, in a decision dated May 3, had “revoked” the provisional suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a decree late last year that seeks to ban the herbicide completely by 2024, joining several other governments that have sought to restrict its use, including Germany. He has described the chemical as toxic.

Bayer has defended the safety record of glyphosate.

Read the original post

ADVERTISEMENT