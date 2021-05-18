Innovation bottlenecks: Human ‘challenge studies’ that purposefully expose subjects to a virus key to developing effective vaccines and minimizing health and financial risks

The most common bottlenecks in vaccine development are cost, risk, safety and time. A vaccine may show promise in a preclinical or Phase I trial, but if any of those factors are working against a research team, a sudden paradigm shift will fail to move the candidate forward.

Fortunately, clinical models such as human challenge trials provide an opportunity to move past these bottlenecks. In these trials, healthy volunteer participants are intentionally challenged, or infected, with an infectious disease. This enables researchers to study the effect of a vaccination on the disease itself in a controlled environment; participants stay on-site for the duration of the trial, and a fully staffed analytical laboratory can provide priority access to any care participants may need.

Human challenge studies provide more valuable information than animal challenge studies, which produce results that must be extrapolated in order to determine the impact on humans. They also allow for trials on a small participant pool that faces minimal risk of adverse outcomes, clinical complications or hospitalization. Finally, the small size of the trial reduces the financial risk of failure, as much less vaccine product is required for a human challenge trial than a Phase II clinical trial.

