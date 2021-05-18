glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Innovation bottlenecks: Human ‘challenge studies’ that purposefully expose subjects to a virus key to developing effective vaccines and minimizing health and financial risks

Credit: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty
Credit: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The most common bottlenecks in vaccine development are cost, risk, safety and time. A vaccine may show promise in a preclinical or Phase I trial, but if any of those factors are working against a research team, a sudden paradigm shift will fail to move the candidate forward.

Fortunately, clinical models such as human challenge trials provide an opportunity to move past these bottlenecks. In these trials, healthy volunteer participants are intentionally challenged, or infected, with an infectious disease. This enables researchers to study the effect of a vaccination on the disease itself in a controlled environment; participants stay on-site for the duration of the trial, and a fully staffed analytical laboratory can provide priority access to any care participants may need. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Human challenge studies provide more valuable information than animal challenge studies, which produce results that must be extrapolated in order to determine the impact on humans. They also allow for trials on a small participant pool that faces minimal risk of adverse outcomes, clinical complications or hospitalization. Finally, the small size of the trial reduces the financial risk of failure, as much less vaccine product is required for a human challenge trial than a Phase II clinical trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the original post

Related article:  Scientists taking partisan stands on the coronavirus: Here comes the political backlash
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend