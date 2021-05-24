Edible wood? By tapping into the ‘natural genetic potential of microorganisms’, tree waste can be transformed into food-grade protein

The protein sector is squeezed between the drive to reach net zero emissions by 2050 – required if global warming is to be contained at 1.5 above pre-industrial levels – and the need to drastically scale up production over the same period.
Food tech innovator Arbiom believes it can be part of the solution.
…
While ‘robust’ supply chains in the forestry sector allow a year-round source of consistent high quality wood, when this reaches the timber mill production processes result in a by-product, wood residue, that is ‘in many cases’ simply burned for its energy value.
To Arbiom this offers a ‘unique position in the alternative protein space’. The company is able to upcycle this side-stream via a process of fermentation that sees yeast converted into a ‘traceable protein ingredient’ [called SylPro].
The tech taps the ‘natural genetic potential of these microorganisms’ and the company steers clear of using either GMOs or processing aids.
“It’s a very straightforward process where the protein content and quality a natural process from the yeast itself,” [said Abriom’s Ricardo Ekmay.]
The fermentation process is highly efficient. Compared to other conventional plant and animal proteins, SylPro has ‘the lowest GHG emissions per kilogram’, the company claimed.