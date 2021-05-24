glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Rapidly-spreading COVID-19 variant currently ravaging India makes first appearance in the US — in children with no recent travel history

| | May 24, 2021
Credit: Manish Swarup/AP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP's daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Scientists [at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center found] two cases of the variant first detected in India using “next-generation sequencing technologies along with targeted PCR testing,” a news release said. 

Officials with Dallas County said the two people who tested positive for the variant were under the age of 12 and were not vaccinated. They also had no recent travel history. 

UT Southwestern has been sequencing the virus present in all COVID-19 positive samples they’ve received in their lab over the past few months to track what variants are appearing in North Texas, which they say has been about 120 samples per month. Researchers say the variant first detected in the UK remains dominant among most of those variant cases.

The release from the medical center said experts are concerned by the local appearance of the variant first detected in India.

“It is believed to be more transmissible than the original variant, but studies regarding more severe disease or mortality have not been performed,” the release said. “The Indian variant is not listed as a Variant of Concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but is by the World Health Organization.”

