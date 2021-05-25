glp annual report cover

Infographic: Either or? Where does the public stand on vaccine mandates and vaccine passports?

| | May 25, 2021
People protest against Houston Methodist Hospital requiring its employees to get COVID vaccines. Credit: Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle
People protest against Houston Methodist Hospital requiring its employees to get COVID vaccines. Credit: Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

There’s much higher public support for government-imposed vaccine mandates than businesses’ use of “vaccine passports,” even if they’re called something else, according to recent surveys by the COVID States Project.

Why it matters: Private businesses are increasingly responsible for making pandemic policy, but this polling suggests that it’d be much more popular for the government to take the stronger role, at least when it comes to vaccine requirements.

By the numbers: 62% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support local, state or federal governments requiring everyone to get a vaccine.

What they’re saying: “It seems like the public is more comfortable with mandates when they’re characterized as coming from the government,” said Matthew Baum, a Harvard professor who was an author of the project.

“When you put businesses into the question as the responsible party … support is just a lot lower.”

Read the original post

