The younger you are, the more likely you are open to trying cell-based protein like cultured meat, survey shows

The cultured meat market is poised to take off, evidenced by new research affirming that many consumers are willing to incorporate this novel food source into their regular diet. In the journal Foods, the analysis goes so far as to suggest that cell-based meat is likely to make up a “major part” of consumers’ future meals.

The study revealed “patterns of greater openness” to trying such products by younger generational groups: 87 to 89 percent of Gen Z adults, 84 to 85 percent of Millennials, 76 to 77 percent of Gen X, and 70 to 74 percent of Boomers were “at least somewhat” open to trying cultivated meat.

Aleph Farms’ co-founder and CEO, Didier Toubia, discusses the findings of the report.

“Recent studies have identified solid markets for cultivated meat in many parts of the world, including in Asia, Europe and the US,” he remarks. “We’ve seen high acceptance rates from consumers in Germany and France, as well as in the US and UK with this specific study.”

