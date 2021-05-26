glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Is science finally getting gene therapy right in the effort to fight intractable diseases?

Credit: Andrzej Wjcicki/Getty Images
Credit: Andrzej Wjcicki/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Over time, researchers have devised a number of ways to manipulate the genetic activity within cells, often by giving them new DNA or RNA instructions to follow.

A gene-editing technology, known as CRISPR-Cas9, could make it possible to finesse these changes by revising a part of the genetic code a cell already possesses — akin to rewriting the original directions, rather than adding new instructions alongside them.

The FDA has yet to approve any gene therapy using CRISPR, but clinical trials have begun testing a few of these experimental treatments in people. [Pediatric oncologist Stephan] Grupp is involved in one such study focused on sickle cell disease, a painful genetic disorder resulting from a faulty version of the protein hemoglobin in red blood cells.

That treatment, which Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics are developing, switches off the production of abnormal hemoglobin and turns on a healthy type of the protein. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

[P]reliminary studies with mice and monkeys have given [neurovirologist Kamel] Khalili hope that one day, a CRISPR-based gene therapy could accomplish a decades-old goal: curing HIV infection.

“I think it’s long, long overdue,” he says.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend