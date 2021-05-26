Mexican judge upholds 2024 ban of GMO corn and glyphosate, threatening to upend US trade relationship

A Mexican federal judge ruled against a request by the [Mexico] National Farm Council (CNA) to freeze a government plan to ban genetically modified (GMO) corn and the widely used herbicide glyphosate by 2024, the national science council said on [May 24].

If the ban is implemented, it would dramatically upend the current grains trade between the United States and Mexico, including some 16 million tonnes of U.S. exports of yellow corn to its southern neighbor, which is nearly all GMO.

The CNA said it regretted its legal loss in a statement … and warned that if the bans go into effect, food prices will jump and farmers will become less productive.

The CNA said it is most concerned that “radical and unscientific interpretations” of the planned bans will stoke uncertainty.

To date, 17 legal challenges have been filed against the planned ban, according to [Mexico’s National Council of Science and Technology, CONACYT], mostly from companies arguing imminent harm if it is allowed to proceed.

The CNA has previously argued that prohibiting farmers from using glyphosate would lower yields by at least 30% and make the country more dependent on food imports.

