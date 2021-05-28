Evolution of creativity: An emerging theory of why Neanderthals succumbed to more ‘advanced’ Homo sapiens

Theories regarding the extinction of the Neanderthals range from climate change or the homo sapiens outpacing them in terms of population and technology, with these hominids being absorbed into the gene pool of what would be the modern human. However, a team of researchers from the University of Granada identified 267 genes supposedly linked to creativity that gave the homo sapiens the edge over the Neanderthals. They present their findings in the article “Evolution of genetic networks for human creativity,” appearing in the latest Molecular Psychiatry journal.

The presence of these genes, and the homo sapiens’ creativity, became their “secret weapon” and provided them with the advantage over the now-extinct hominids. Additionally, the proteins analyzed in the study were linked to improved self-awareness and improving health.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

As a trait among Homo sapiens, creativity might have encouraged cooperation between individuals, demonstrating greater chances of success and inspiring the same in their communities and, later on, their descendants. Aside from the passing of knowledge, it would have inspired technological innovation, versatility, and openness, leading to advancements in exploration.

Read the original post