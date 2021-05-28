glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
‘Food culture disruptors’: Gen Z — the largest and most diverse generation ever — is demanding better prices, quality and ethics in agriculture

May 28, 2021
Gen Zers have been called “food culture disruptors” based on their culinary skills (thanks to internet tutorials and recipes, many are interested in home cooking) and considerations of price, quality, and ethical concerns. They are also becoming the largest consumers of niche markets including organic, non-GMO, and plant-based alternatives — likely due to internet influence and reflecting some ideologies planted and cultivated in the Millennial generation.

With some of these hallmarks, we can get the idea of what their growing involvement in the economy and industries might look like moving forward. But keep in mind, Gen Zers are not only consumers — they are also our future farmers and ag professionals. We can expect they may be bringing some of that diversity and progressive ideologies with them as they transition older generations.

The challenges and issues all generations face continue to be ongoing, and not a single one has all the answers. But a positive is that as things inevitably change, we have a budding generation eager and willing to meet them.

