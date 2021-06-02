glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

Cultured meat is key to a sustainable farming future, but its success depends on a key, yet-missing ingredient: Fat

| | June 2, 2021
Plant based filet mignon marbled with sunflower oil. Credit: Juicy Marbles
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

“When it comes to tasty and realistic meat alternatives, what you need is texture, cooking performance, and taste. Plant-based companies do a really good job of recreating muscle. What they don’t do a good job of is recreating the sizzle, the juiciness, and the taste of fat, which increases its texturization,” [says Hoxton Farms cofounder Max] Jamilly.

Most companies and startups focus on producing the protein chunk of meat composition. But when it comes to comparing cultivated fat to cultivated muscle, fat cells are a lot easier to grow: “Fat cells depend a lot less on structure and exercise while they’re growing, whereas muscle cells need alignment and stretching forces and are ultimately a lot harder to grow,” says Jamilly. 

To make the lab-grown fat business even more profitable it’s the quantity of fat needed to change the taste game: “Only a limited amount of added fat makes a sensory difference, it really pays back,” he says. 

In the future… novel meat containing less dangerous fat could be less dangerous for human consumption and health, [and] could help prevent diseases from spreading while enhancing our food experience.

