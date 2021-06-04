Fast-growing genetically modified salmon arrives in South America, as Brazil approves AquaBounty fish sales

Genetically Modified (GM) salmon producer AquaBounty said [June 1] it has received regulatory approval from Brazil’s National Biosafety Technical Commission (CTNBio) to sell its salmon to consumers.
With this approval, the company said it moves closer to realizing a new market opportunity in South America.
…
“This approval now enables us to seek production and distribution partners in Brazil, the largest and most populated country in South America with significant demand for salmon,” [said AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf.]
AquaBounty added that the first weeks of its commercial harvest “are fully committed.”
Samuels and Son Seafood, a Philadelphia-based seafood distributor of AquaBounty’s Atlantic salmon, has been the only customer so far to publicly announce it is selling the salmon.