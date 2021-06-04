Fast-growing genetically modified salmon arrives in South America, as Brazil approves AquaBounty fish sales

Genetically Modified (GM) salmon producer AquaBounty said [June 1] it has received regulatory approval from Brazil’s National Biosafety Technical Commission (CTNBio) to sell its salmon to consumers.

With this approval, the company said it moves closer to realizing a new market opportunity in South America.

“This approval now enables us to seek production and distribution partners in Brazil, the largest and most populated country in South America with significant demand for salmon,” [said AquaBounty CEO Sylvia Wulf.]

AquaBounty added that the first weeks of its commercial harvest “are fully committed.”

Samuels and Son Seafood, a Philadelphia-based seafood distributor of AquaBounty’s Atlantic salmon, has been the only customer so far to publicly announce it is selling the salmon.

