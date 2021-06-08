glp annual report cover

Futuristic food: From 3D-printed meals to DNA-based diet analysis, here are the 10 biggest food tech breakthroughs over the last decade

| | June 8, 2021
Credit: DeMilked
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[F]ood tech has changed how we eat, for good. So, what’s the driving force behind this activity? And where have these developments had the biggest impact so far?

10 years, 10 big tech moments

2011: Quorn launches its first vegan product – binding its fermented fungus with potato protein, rather than egg albumen

2012: Sky Greens, the world’s first commercial vertical farm, opens in Singapore

2013: New-York based investment platform AgFunder launches, one of the first food tech-focused platforms that allows startups to raise cash directly from accredited investors

2014: In Las Vegas, the first 3D printed machine for food is unveiled at a trade show, creating 3D sweets for visitors

2015: Four years after launch, Impossible Foods secures $108m in investment for its next-gen plant-based burgers

2016: Californian startup Habit promises state-of-the-art personalised food plans analysing users’ DNA

2017: Gene-editing faces a legal limbo in the EU, despite claims it could create a new breed of ultra-resistant crops

2018: Nestlé lends its weight to Five Seasons Ventures, a European fund focused on food tech

2019: Beyond Meat goes public with a $1.5bn valuation – nearly tripling in value within three days

2020: Singapore is the first government in the world to give the green light to a cultivated meat product

Read the original post

