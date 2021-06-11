glp annual report cover

‘They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks’: Ohio GOP embraces crackpot doctor’s view that COVID vaccines leave people and interfaces with 5G towers

Credit: Washington Newsday
Credit: Washington Newsday
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[Cleveland-based doctor Sherri Tennpenny, an] anti-vaccination advocate known for spreading unfounded claims falsely told legislators that [COVID shots] could leave people “magnetized.”

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the Internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said. “They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

Her baseless remarks — which also suggested that vaccines “interface” with 5G cellular towers — didn’t elicit strong pushback from legislators, who were listening to testimony in favor of a bill that would prevent businesses or the government from requiring proof of vaccination.

Instead, some GOP representatives thanked Tenpenny for testifying in front of the Ohio House Health Committee, with one praising a podcast she hosts as “enlightening in terms of thinking.”

“What an honor to have you here,” said Rep. Jennifer L. Gross (R), a nurse who co-sponsored the bill and in a previous meeting compared businesses that require vaccinations to the Holocaust.

Read the original post

Related article:  Covid-19 targets poor service workers in densely populated enclaves. Can we turn that around?
