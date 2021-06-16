glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Many NFL players’ reluctance to get vaccinated could jeopardize competitive balance of upcoming season

| | June 16, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wears a protective face mask. Credit: Jason Behnken/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wears a protective face mask. Credit: Jason Behnken/AP
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The NFL won’t require players to get the vaccine, while the NFL Players Association continues to say it will encourage it. Soon, though, players will be split into two groups: Those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t, and the NFLPA doesn’t want to hear those in the latter group say their decision is due to a lack of information. 

“We’ve talked about this now for four months,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said [June 10]

One senior team executive told The Athletic that his coach is using [vaccination] data to make an argument about competitive advantage. He tells his team that if a division rival has more vaccinated players, for example, that opponent would have fewer players who would be subject to quarantines and missed game time in case of exposure.

Or if another team had more players allowed to gather in person for film sessions and meetings, that would be an advantage over a team that had to meet virtually.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

“Don’t force people to do it,” [one] agent said, “just make their lives so much better that they say, ‘Why wouldn’t I?’”  

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists