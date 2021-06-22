glp annual report cover

Republicans, people of color, youth, less educated and the uninsured — these people are most likely to remain unvaccinated, poll shows

Credit: CNBC
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Unvaccinated adults are a shrinking population in the U.S. that, as of late May 2021, consists of about one-third of U.S. adults (37%). Adults in this group are those, who despite outreach efforts and being eligible for a vaccine for at least six weeks, have not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The unvaccinated group are younger, more likely to identify as Republicans or be Republican-leaning, and more likely to have lower levels of education and lower incomes than the vaccinated population.

There are strong partisan differences in vaccine intentions with almost half (49%) of unvaccinated adults identifying as Republicans or Republican-leaning independents, compared to three in ten (31%) vaccinated adults.

Related article:  Rural America is a hotbed of anti-COVID vaccine sentiment

It is clear there are distinct groups within the unvaccinated population and their views are not monolithic. While some within the “wait and see” population may be persuaded to get a vaccine in the coming weeks, few in the “definitely not” group show any indication of changing their minds as their views towards the COVID-19 vaccine are consistent with past vaccine behaviors as well as overall views of the threat of COVID-19.

Read the original post

