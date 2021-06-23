1/3 of 1%: Alternative protein sources such as Impossible Burger still represent a tiny share of consumer purchases — but polling shows consumers are open to switch

If you had three options in front of you: farm-raised beef, lab-grown meat and Impossible Foods protein — what would you choose?

When looking at overall protein demand Purdue University’s Jayson Lusk says their data shows alternative proteins are still just a blip in the entire protein demand picture.

But, he tells Brownfield when given options – the consumer choices might surprise you.

