The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
COVID vaccine booster? Here are 7 reasons why we might not need one

| | June 25, 2021
Credit: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Plenty of research in COVID-19 indicates a likely long-lasting response to the vaccine or infection. Here are seven of the most compelling reasons:

Reason #6: T cell responses from vaccination and natural infection with the ancestral strain of COVID-19 are robust against variants

Even though antibody responses from vaccination may be slightly lower against various COVID-19 variants of concern that have emerged in recent months, T cell immunity after vaccination has been shown to be unperturbed by mutations in the spike protein (in the variants).

For instance, T cell responses after mRNA vaccines maintained strong activity against different variants (including P.1 Brazil variant, B.1.1.7 UK variant, B.1.351 South Africa variant and the CA.20.C California variant) in a recent study.

Reason #7: Coronaviruses don’t mutate quickly like influenza, which requires annual booster shots

Coronaviruses are RNA viruses, like influenza and HIV (which is actually a retrovirus), but do not mutate as quickly as either one… If the virus mutates, it usually goes back and self-corrects. Mutations can arise with high rates of replication when transmission is very frequent — as has been seen in recent months with the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants during surges. However, the COVID-19 virus will not be mutating like this when we tamp down transmission with mass vaccination.

In conclusion, I and many of my infectious disease colleagues expect the immunity from natural infection or vaccination to COVID-19 to be durable. Let’s put discussion of boosters aside and work hard on global vaccine equity and distribution since the pandemic is not over until it is over for us all.

Read the original post 

