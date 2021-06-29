glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Podcast: ‘Disinformation feedback loop’: GLP’s Jon Entine and geneticist Kevin Folta expose web of anti-biotech groups — and their anti-vaxx, cult-promoting funding sources

, | June 29, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Emma Cionca
Credit: Emma Cionca
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
The Genetic Literacy Project is a popular and respected science organization that promotes innovation and research using the cutting-edge tools of biotechnology in sustainable agriculture and biomedicine, including vaccine development. It’s flagship website is geneticliteracyproject.org. The GLP presents diverse viewpoints with original articles and news aggregated from the internet.

Over the last decade, a small but fierce group of biotechnology rejectionists have accused the GLP of being a “front” for the biotechnology industry, even though the evidence rebutting that claim is abundant. In contrast, the nonprofit has an exemplary record of transparency and disclosure. Such accusations are levied by websites that reject biotechnology. Among their targets: the GLP, Jon Entine and University of Florida plant scientist Kevin Folta.

A recent exposé in the Genetic Literacy Project analyzed the organizations and their funding, and dissected the accusations against the GLP (which echo ones made previously against Dr. Folta). It turns out that the fiercest critics of the GLP have direct and intricate links and connections to less-than-credible extremist factions in the pro-organic farming movement.

As Jon and Kevin discuss, we now have the bizarre situation where the leading opponents of biotechnology are an amalgam of science-denying crackpots (Organic Consumers Association, Joe Mercola, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.), ambulance-chasing cultists (Baum Hedlund law firm found by cult members from the Church of Scientology) and conspiracy-embracing fringe activists and ideologues (SourceWatch, USRTK, Carey Gillam, Paul Thacker). Yet, bizarrely, some news organizations and other ‘progressive groups’ and universities not only treat claims by these clown car ideologues as credible, they uncritically disseminate their views and often promote them.

Related article:  Talking Biotech: Uganda farmer-scientist on benefits of GMO disease resistant bananas

It’s predictable, if disheartening, that the far left and far right are now in sync on some science issues. United by their righteous zealotry and suspicion of biotech-based medicine and agriculture, anti-GMO leftists are ideological bed fellows with Trumpists.

The take home message is that the disinformation these groups present is echoed by the other related “disinformation feedback loops.” Multiple presentations in the media that appear to be independent actually part of a connected and intricate scheme to tarnish actual scientific information, the scientists that produce it, and the outlets that present it.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

 

Jon Entine is the founder and executive director of the Genetic Literacy Project, author of 7 books and winner of 19 major journalism awards, including two Emmys. Twitter: @JonEntine

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Twitter: @kevinfolta

A version of this article was originally posted at Talking Biotech and is reposted here with permission. Find Talking Biotech on Twitter @talkingbiotech

The Talking Biotech podcast, produced by Kevin Folta, is available for listening or subscription:

Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RSS | Player FM | Pod Directory | TuneIn

 

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Asians are the most likely ethnic group to get vaccinated — but Hispanic and Black Americans lag behind

Infographic: Asians are the most likely ethnic group to get vaccinated — but Hispanic and Black Americans lag behind

To date, vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic people have lagged behind those of White people, largely due to access ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists