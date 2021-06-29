The delta COVID variant originally identified in India is not only more transmissible — it causes different symptoms than earlier strains

Scientists have warned that the data suggests the delta variant is around 60% more transmissible than the “alpha” variant (previously known as the U.K. or Kent variant which was itself a much more transmissible than the original version of the virus) and is more likely to lead to hospitalizations, as has been seen in countries like the U.K.

…

[T]he delta variant appears to be provoking a different range of symptoms, according to experts.

Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, runs the Zoe Covid Symptom study.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

“Covid is also acting differently now,” Spector noted in a YouTube briefing [recently]. “It’s more like a bad cold in this younger population and people don’t realize that and that hasn’t come across in any of the government information.”

“Since the start of May, we have been looking at the top symptoms in the app users and they are not the same as they were,” he said. “The number one symptom is headache, then followed by sore throat, runny nose and fever.” More “traditional” Covid symptoms such as a cough and loss of smell were much rarer now he said.

Read the original post