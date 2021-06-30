glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: Can we adequately feed 10 billion people by 2050? Dutch scientists say yes, but the key is genetic engineering breakthroughs

| | June 30, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The goal is to produce twice as much food using half the land and half the inputs. These changes are needed to feed 10 billion people by 2050, while simultaneously addressing the climate emergency.

Scientists and technological entrepreneurs in The Netherlands have shown this is possible. The Netherlands is a small country with a cool climate and 1350 inhabitants per square mile. Nevertheless, it has become the world’s top exporter of potatoes, onions and tomatoes and the second largest exporter of vegetables. 

Outdoor farmers have doubled their potato yields using precision agricultural techniques, including drone surveillance and autonomous tractors. Greenhouse lettuce farmers produce on one acre as much as 10 outdoor acres while requiring 90% less water and 95% fewer chemicals. 

This productivity of Dutch farmers is made possible by combining advanced plant breeding techniques with the best traditional, organic, regenerative and greenhouse farming methods.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

The transient reprogramming of crops during the growing season constitutes another breakthrough technology… RNAs delivered by using… sprays will enable farmers to increase their yields by altering time of flowering, fruit ripening or drought tolerance in response to changes in local weather.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Asians are the most likely ethnic group to get vaccinated — but Hispanic and Black Americans lag behind

Infographic: Asians are the most likely ethnic group to get vaccinated — but Hispanic and Black Americans lag behind

To date, vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic people have lagged behind those of White people, largely due to access ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists