GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Viewpoint: ‘Glyphosate is socially dead’ — While every major government regulator in the world finds the herbicide safe, politicians have caved to activists and farmers are the victims

| | July 14, 2021
Credit: Deutsche Welle
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The specialist authorities from France, Sweden, Hungary and the Netherlands have come to a clear conclusion when it comes to glyphosate: The pesticide is not carcinogenic, it does not damage the genetic make-up and it is not dangerous for human organs or the hormonal balance. The four national authorities had assessed the safety of glyphosate on behalf of the European Commission on the basis of existing study results. You confirm the findings of test authorities around the world.

Nevertheless, it can be assumed that the drug will disappear from the market sooner or later. “Glyphosate is socially dead,” said a farmer official in the run-up to the farmers’ day in Berlin. The public had long since made its judgment – even with solid scientific arguments, the majority of consumers could not be convinced of the harmlessness of the substance.

[German] Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) also stressed several times, a spokeswoman for her ministry told [television network Westdeutscher Rundfunk], “that it cannot be assumed that there will be a majority in favor of an extension of glyphosate approval at EU level after 2022.”

[Editor’s note: This article was originally published in German and has been translated and edited for clarity.]

Read the original post

