Disorienting brain changes that occur during menopause are often only temporary

In one of the first studies to take an in-depth look at brain changes in healthy women before and after menopause, researchers from Weill Cornell and the University of Arizona found that the menopause transition changes the brain’s structure, energy consumption and connectivity. The volume of the brain’s gray matter—which consists of nerve cells—decreases, as does its white matter, which contains the fibers that connect nerve cells. Brain regions associated with memory and perception also showed declining glucose levels, the study found.

But the findings contained some good news: Women’s brains at least partly compensate for these declines with increased blood flow and production of a molecule called ATP, the main energy source for cells.

“Our study suggests that the brain has the ability to find a new normal after menopause in most women,” said Lisa Mosconi, lead author of the study and an associate professor of neurology… at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.

Scientists theorize that hormonal changes during the transition and the resulting brain changes are what trigger symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, brain fog, memory issues and disturbed sleep, as well as possibly anxiety, depression and fatigue.

