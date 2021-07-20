Turning waste into energy: Could biotechnology tackle a major tradeoff problem of modern agriculture?

For decades now, bioenergy has been posited as a renewable and clean source of energy. Biomass, particularly from forestry, is the largest source of renewable energy in the UK. However, recent research suggests that forestry bioenergy isn’t always carbon neutral. Trees and plants are renewable, but burning them releases large amounts of carbon in the atmosphere at once, and growing equivalent forests takes decades, if not years.

Therefore, to produce truly clean bioenergy, a more sustainable alternative is to use food and agriculture waste.

This helps the environment in two ways. Firstly, it takes food waste away from landfills. Secondly, it offers clean energy, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.

Just as not all biomass is equally environmentally friendly, some food waste valorization techniques are more sustainable than others. The sustainability of the technique usually depends on the actual composition of the organic matter in agriculture and food waste, as well as the targeted products. Going forward, biotech companies working in this area will need to perform a full life-cycle assessment to compare the environmental costs of each technology and come up with the best possible solutions to produce energy sustainably.

