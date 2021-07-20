glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Turning waste into energy: Could biotechnology tackle a major tradeoff problem of modern agriculture?

| | July 20, 2021
Credit: Sierra Energy
Credit: Sierra Energy
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

For decades now, bioenergy has been posited as a renewable and clean source of energy. Biomass, particularly from forestry, is the largest source of renewable energy in the UK. However, recent research suggests that forestry bioenergy isn’t always carbon neutral. Trees and plants are renewable, but burning them releases large amounts of carbon in the atmosphere at once, and growing equivalent forests takes decades, if not years. 

Therefore, to produce truly clean bioenergy, a more sustainable alternative is to use food and agriculture waste.

This helps the environment in two ways. Firstly, it takes food waste away from landfills. Secondly, it offers clean energy, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.

Just as not all biomass is equally environmentally friendly, some food waste valorization techniques are more sustainable than others. The sustainability of the technique usually depends on the actual composition of the organic matter in agriculture and food waste, as well as the targeted products. Going forward, biotech companies working in this area will need to perform a full life-cycle assessment to compare the environmental costs of each technology and come up with the best possible solutions to produce energy sustainably.

Read the original post

Related article:  Europe regulates gene-edited crops as GMOs. Will it ever have the tools to detect them?
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
