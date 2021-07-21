GLP Podcast: Animal gene editing moves ahead in Russia; Biotech eliminates flavorless produce; Edible cholera vaccine coming soon?

R

ussia wants to produce allergen-free milk using animal gene editing. How much progress have they made? If you’re bored with flavorless fruits and vegetables, genetic engineering might have solved your problem. A rice-based cholera vaccine could save a lot of lives and lead the way to more edible immunizations against deadly diseases.

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

After years of watching other nations accrue the benefits of genetic engineering, Russia appears to have warmed to the technology. The country has already invested more than $1 billion in crop gene editing, and now Moscow State University scientists are trying to breed gene-edited cows that produce allergen-free milk. Petr Sergiev, a member of the Moscow State research team, summed up the project’s potential:

I think this work will lay the methodological foundation for gene editing in cattle in Russia, which will lead to more complex challenges. For instance, we can make cows produce certain proteins they normally don’t for biotechnological purposes.

For many years, plant breeders focused on developing fruits and vegetables with longer shelf lives that were less likely to bruise, the traits grocery stores demanded in the produce they carried. But breeding for these qualities carried a trade off: flavor fell by the wayside, so finding a tasty tomato, for example, is much more difficult than it may seem. With the advent of gene editing, which allows scientists to make specific changes to a crop’s genome, more flavorful fruits and vegetables may start to show up in your produce section in the coming years.

